UPDATE: Missing boys found safe following urgent south-east London search

Two boys, aged 11 and 12, who were reported missing in south-east London have been found safe following an urgent search.

The boys, who are from the Titmus Road area of Thamesmead, had been reported missing on Sunday, prompting a widespread appeal and concern for their welfare.

They had reportedly been seen in Charlton at around 1.30pm, followed by a later sighting in Thamesmead at approximately 2.45pm.

Concerns were heightened because the boys have special educational needs and had been described as not street-wise. They were also understood to have no mobile phones, Oyster cards or money with them.

The Metropolitan Police had been alerted, with the incident recorded under CAD 3540/20Sep26. Transport for London and security at The O2 had also been made aware.

Shortly before 2.50am on Monday, messages shared by those involved in the search confirmed that the boys had been found, sparking an outpouring of relief from people who had been helping and sharing the appeal.

One message said: “Guys honestly thank you so so much,” while others described the news as “amazing” and “incredible”.

The original missing-person appeal should now no longer be shared.