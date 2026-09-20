Family pay moving tribute to cyclist who died after Northampton collision

The family of a 44-year-old cyclist who died following a serious Collision in Northampton have paid an emotional tribute to a devoted mother, wife and animal lover.

Michelle Tiller was riding a black pedal cycle when it was involved in a collision with a black Volvo V60 in Lindsay Avenue, at the junction with Broadway East.

The collision happened at around 8.25am on Tuesday, 1 September.

Michelle was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where she remained for just over two weeks before dying on Thursday, 17 September.

She leaves her husband Robert and their sons Riley, 20, and Cameron, 15, alongside her parents Glennis and Jim, stepmother Carol, sisters Maxine and Natalie and members of her wider family.

‘My best friend and greatest supporter’

Michelle and Robert attended the same school and first met during a night out when they were 19.

They spent 23 years together and raised their two sons before marrying just over a year ago.

Robert described Michelle as his best friend and greatest supporter, and said she was among the kindest people anyone could hope to meet.

Michelle grew up in Blackthorn, Northampton, and developed a lifelong love of horses after getting her first horse at the age of 13.

Her family said she was supportive, patient and caring, regularly putting the needs of others before her own. She worked in supported living, looked after Robert as his disabilities became more challenging, managed the stables she loved and travelled extensively by bicycle.

Robert said Michelle was a wonderful mother whose kindness and understanding made her the centre of their family.

She loved singing and dancing and was remembered for bringing happiness and laughter to those around her.

Michelle also shared a close bond with the family’s Springer Spaniel, Luna. They enjoyed agility training and competed together earlier this year, while Luna also accompanied the couple on their honeymoon and anniversary trip to Stoke Bruerne.

Robert said messages received since the collision repeatedly described Michelle as warm, friendly and joyful, and highlighted the positive impact she had on other people’s lives.

He said the couple should have enjoyed many more years together and had hoped to grow old walking hand in hand.

Her love, devotion, laughter and kindness would remain with the family, he added, and they would speak about her every day.

Police appeal for witnesses and footage

Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage showing the collision or the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should email [email protected], call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information should be provided under incident number 26000523477.

An 80-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone arrested or accused of an offence is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.