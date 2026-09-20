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THREE SISTERS Police conclude investigation into deaths of three sisters found in sea off Brighton

Police conclude investigation into deaths of three sisters found in sea off Brighton

Sussex Police has concluded its investigation into the deaths of three sisters whose bodies were discovered in the sea off Brighton earlier this year, with detectives finding no evidence of criminality or third-party involvement.

Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31, all from Uxbridge, were found in the sea near Black Rock car park at around 5.45am on Wednesday, 13 May.

The three women were formally identified following the discovery and their families have been supported by specialist Sussex Police officers.

Post-mortem examinations carried out in May established that all three sisters died by drowning.

Months-long investigation into Brighton deaths

Specialist detectives spent several months examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The investigation included reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage, speaking with witnesses and carrying out enquiries across the country.

Police established that the sisters had been dropped off by a taxi on Madeira Drive at around 10.20pm on Tuesday, 12 May.

They were discovered in the sea approximately seven hours later, wearing everyday clothing.

Investigators found no evidence that the women had visited nightclubs or other local businesses in the area during the period before their deaths.

Crucially, detectives also found no evidence that another person was responsible for harming any of the sisters.

Based on the evidence gathered, Sussex Police has concluded that all three women entered the water close to where their bodies were subsequently discovered and drowned.

Questions surrounding their precise movements before entering the sea and their potential reasons for doing so will now be considered as part of an HM Coroner’s inquest.

Police address speculation surrounding deaths

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said detectives had been aware from the outset of speculation surrounding the circumstances of the deaths and understood that members of the public had unanswered questions.

Police said establishing what happened for Jane, Christina and Rebecca’s family had remained the priority throughout the investigation.

Sussex Police said detectives had also specifically considered concerns raised by Black communities about the deaths of Black people in or around bodies of water.

Chief Superintendent Hays said the investigation had been thorough and thanked those who came forward with information.

The police investigation is now closed, although Sussex Police said it could be reopened should significant new information emerge.

The case will now pass to His Majesty’s Senior Coroner, with an inquest expected to examine where, when and how Jane, Christina and Rebecca died.

Sussex Police has asked that the sisters’ family be given privacy as they continue to come to terms with their deaths.

 

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