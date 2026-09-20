Four charged after cannabis grow found beneath Leamington nail bar

Four people have been charged after police discovered a cannabis grow containing dozens of plants beneath a nail bar in Leamington Spa.

Warwickshire Police officers found 47 cannabis plants behind reinforced doors in the basement of premises on Regent Street on Wednesday, 16 September.

Trang Nguyen, 36, of Regent Street, has been charged with production of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Toam Phain, 43, of Portland Street, Leamington, has been charged with production of cannabis and an offence relating to acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Thong Phain, 32, of Bath Row, Birmingham, and Kieu Tran, 45, of Livingstone Road, Birmingham, have each been charged with production of cannabis.

All four were due to make their first appearances at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 18 September.

The charges follow the discovery of the suspected cannabis cultivation operation beneath the Regent Street premises earlier in the week.

The allegations remain subject to court proceedings.