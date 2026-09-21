Eight fire engines tackle blaze at veterinary practice in Hastings

Eight Fire appliances have been sent to a blaze at a veterinary practice in Hastings.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called to The Ridge at around 6.35pm following reports of a fire at the premises.

Four fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform were initially sent to the scene, with the response later increased. By around 8pm, eight fire appliances were reported to be attending.

The veterinary practice subsequently confirmed that its premises were affected and said no animals were inside the building when the fire broke out.

All appointments have now been cancelled for the foreseeable future while the practice deals with the aftermath of the incident.

The practice said in a statement: “We are sorry to announce that the reports of a fire is in fact at the practice. All appointments will be cancelled for the foreseeable and all emergencies next week will be diverted to Claremont Vets.”

Customers requiring emergency veterinary treatment next week have been advised to contact Claremont Vets on 01424 222835.

The practice described the incident as a “sad update” and asked clients to bear with staff during what it said was a difficult time.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, and the extent of damage to the building remains unclear.

Emergency crews remained at the scene this evening.