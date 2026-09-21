Major rail disruption after person struck by train between Swindon and Reading

Rail passengers faced major disruption after a person was struck by a train on the railway between Swindon and Reading.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the Didcot area on Sunday afternoon, with all railway lines initially blocked while crews responded.

Great Western Railway warned that services running between Swindon and Reading could be cancelled, delayed or altered, with passengers told journeys could take up to 90 minutes longer than normal.

Following the incident, trains travelling through the affected area had to be brought to an immediate stop.

Some services were expected to operate only part of their scheduled routes, while others were cancelled entirely. Long-distance trains could also be held at station platforms away from the affected section of railway to prevent passengers being stranded on trains between stations.

GWR said it was working alongside Network Rail and the emergency services to manage the incident “as sensitively, quickly and safely as possible”.

Passengers were warned that disruption was expected to continue until around 6pm.

No further details about the condition or identity of the person involved were provided in the report.