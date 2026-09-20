Urgent appeal to find two missing boys, aged 11 and 12, last seen in Charlton and Thamesmead

Yes. The Met Police reference should be added prominently because it gives the public a specific incident reference to quote.

Urgent search for two missing boys, aged 11 and 12, in south-east London

An urgent appeal has been issued to help locate two boys, aged 11 and 12, who are missing in south-east London.

The boys, who live in the Titmus Road area of Thamesmead, were reported seen in Charlton at around 1.30pm, with a later sighting reported in Thamesmead at approximately 2.45pm.

There are particular concerns for their welfare as the boys have special educational needs (SEN) and are described as not being street-wise.

One boy is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit, while the other is wearing a white long-sleeved top and blue jeans.

They are understood to have no mobile phones, Oyster cards or money with them.

The Metropolitan Police have been notified and have issued the incident reference CAD 3540/20Sep26.

Transport for London and security at The O2 have also been made aware.

Members of the public who believe they have seen the boys are being asked not to approach them. Instead, keep them in sight from a safe distance where possible and call 999 immediately, quoting CAD 3540/20Sep26.

Anyone in Thamesmead, Charlton, Greenwich and surrounding areas, particularly those using public transport, is being urged to remain vigilant.

POST EXTRA INFORMATION

Missing: Two boys aged 11 and 12

Home area: Titmus Road, Thamesmead

Reported sightings: Charlton at 1.30pm and Thamesmead at 2.45pm

Clothing: Black tracksuit / white long-sleeved top and blue jeans

Welfare concerns: SEN and described as not street-wise

Possessions: No phones, Oyster cards or money

Police reference: CAD 3540/20Sep26

Other agencies alerted: TfL and The O2 security

Public advice: Do not approach. Keep them in sight where safe and call 999, quoting CAD 3540/20Sep26.