Armed police reports as major London road remains cordoned off after overnight incident

A major road in north-west London remains cordoned off following an overnight emergency services incident which reportedly involved a significant armed police response.

Kenton Lane was closed after the incident was first reported at around 11.32pm on Sunday, with the closure continuing into Monday morning.

The road was initially reported closed in both directions between College Hill Road and Locket Road, while surrounding roads have also been affected by the ongoing police operation.

Bus routes H18 and H19 have been diverted as a result of the closure.

There have been unconfirmed reports that armed officers were deployed in the surrounding area before the cordon was established.

One witness account claimed a car containing three men was stopped by armed officers, with the occupants ordered out of the vehicle. However, this account has not been independently verified, and it has not been confirmed whether the reported vehicle stop is connected to the ongoing incident.

There have also been reports that some residents were advised to remain inside their homes while the police operation was taking place. Those reports have not yet been confirmed by the emergency services.

By around 10.30am, officers were pictured working close to the pavement inside the cordon, with equipment visible on the ground. The nature of the work being carried out has not been confirmed.

A local resident described the large overnight police presence as “quite unusual”, saying she returned home to find police vehicles and tape in the area.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for further information, but the circumstances behind the operation and the reason for the continuing cordon have not yet been confirmed.