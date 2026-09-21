Police hunt two men after victim suffers broken collarbone and loses teeth in Liverpool Street station attack

Police have released images of two men they want to trace after a man was seriously injured during an attack at Liverpool Street station.

British Transport Police and paramedics were called to one of the entrances to the east London railway station shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday, 19 September following reports of a serious assault.

The victim was found with significant injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He suffered a broken collarbone, a deep cut to his head which required staples and the loss of two teeth.

Those involved in the incident had left Liverpool Street station before officers arrived and, at the time of the appeal, no arrests had been made.

Detectives have now released images of two men they believe may be able to assist with their investigation and are appealing for the public’s help to identify them.

Anyone who recognises either man, witnessed the incident or has information which could assist the investigation should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 456 of 19 September.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.