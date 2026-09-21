Teenager killed and man seriously injured in Southall Ford Mustang crash as driver charged

A 17-year-old boy has died and another man remains seriously injured following a crash involving a Ford Mustang in Southall.

Police were called at 1.04am on Saturday, 19 September, following reports of a single-car Collision on South Road, Southall.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, 17-year-old Ranbir Singh, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A second passenger, aged 26, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and has since been charged.

Sukhveer Singh, 20, of Townsend Road, Southall, was charged on Sunday, 20 September with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a vehicle without insurance.

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 September, where he was remanded in custody. He is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 19 October.

Detective Inspector Fiaz Janjua, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the investigation remains ongoing despite a man having been charged.

He said: “This is a truly tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life and another remains in hospital with serious injuries.

“Our deepest sympathies remain with Ranbir’s family and friends, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers during this extremely difficult time.”

Detectives want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the manner in which the Ford Mustang was being driven beforehand, or saw the vehicle travelling around Southall during the early hours of Saturday.

Officers are particularly interested in CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 01/8080469/26.