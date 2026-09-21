CCTV released after cash stolen during break-in at Tesco Express near Tunbridge Wells

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following a reported burglary at a Tesco Express in Southborough.

Kent Police was called at 3.11am on Wednesday, 16 September, following reports of a break-in at the store near St Andrews Park Road.

It is alleged a man entered the premises and stole a quantity of cash before leaving on foot in the direction of London Road.

An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances and identify the person responsible.

Following initial enquiries, officers have released an image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

PC Danny Barnes said: “We appreciate the man cannot be clearly identified from the image, but we are hopeful somebody may still be able to recognise him from his profile and clothing.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has information is asked to call Kent Police’s west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 16-0094.

Residents with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the reported burglary are also being asked to check their recordings.