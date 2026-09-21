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FUNDRAISER Fundraiser launched for family of mum-of-three Joanne Sheen after remains found seven years after disappearance

Fundraiser launched for family of mum-of-three Joanne Sheen after remains found seven years after disappearance

A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of Joanne Sheen, whose remains were discovered almost seven years after she disappeared.

Joanne, affectionately known as “Little Jo”, was a mother of three who was last seen in December 2019 after travelling from Fareham to Southampton with a friend. Her disappearance prompted a major police investigation involving more than 4,000 enquiries.

Human remains were discovered in shrubland in Feltham, west London, on 12 August 2026. Following extensive forensic examination and DNA testing, the remains were confirmed as belonging to Joanne.

Her close friend Rachel Roussel, 47, from Southampton, has now established a GoFundMe appeal to support Joanne’s loved ones and help towards the costs associated with bringing her home and giving her a funeral.

Paying tribute, Rachel described Joanne as a “much-loved mother to three beautiful daughters” as well as a cherished friend, sister, aunt and daughter whose absence had been deeply felt by those who knew her.

At the time the fundraiser was reported, £2,714 had been raised. The money is intended to help with possible costs of bringing Joanne’s body back to Southampton and providing what her friend described as the send-off she deserves.

The investigation into Joanne’s death is being led by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

A 56-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on Thursday, 17 September, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Police have taken more than 300 statements and carried out detailed searches at more than 10 addresses and on numerous vessels.

Detective Chief Inspector Toby Elcock has described the identification of Joanne’s remains as a significant development in what police have called a long and complex investigation.

Crimestoppers has reinstated a £20,000 reward for information. Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting Operation Blackboard or reference 44200068330. Information provided directly to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 can be given anonymously.

 

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