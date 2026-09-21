Wiltshire Police launches ‘It’s Not Banter’ campaign after staff survey reveals sexual misconduct concerns

Wiltshire Police has launched an internal campaign aimed at tackling sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour after a staff survey found some employees regularly hear sexual jokes or stories in the workplace.

The “It’s Not Banter” campaign is designed to help officers and staff understand when jokes and so-called banter cross the line into sexual misconduct.

According to the force’s internal survey, 13% of male colleagues and 9% of female colleagues said they hear a sexual joke or story at least once a week.

The findings also revealed concerns about reporting inappropriate behaviour. Of employees who said they had experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct, 17% said they did not report it because they feared it could harm their career progression, while 23% were concerned about being ostracised by colleagues.

Wiltshire Police said the campaign forms part of efforts to improve professional standards and workplace culture.

It will also raise awareness of Op Access, a confidential reporting route for employees concerned about sexual misconduct. The initiative was introduced following the Angiolini Inquiry and Baroness Casey Review, which highlighted wider concerns about how sexual misconduct has been handled across policing.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Cooper said: “Creating a professional, respectful and inclusive culture is one of our highest priorities at Wiltshire Police, and while many people may view certain comments or jokes as harmless banter, the reality is that behaviour which makes colleagues feel uncomfortable, undermined or disrespected has no place within Wiltshire Police.”

He added that sexual misconduct, misogyny and misandry — whether overt or disguised as humour — would not be tolerated, while acknowledging that the force’s own survey showed there was more work to do.

Chief Inspector Penny Andrews, from the Professional Standards Department, said the figures provided an important insight into the experiences of the workforce.

She said: “When 13% of male colleagues and 9% of female colleagues tell us they hear sexual jokes or stories every week, it is clear that behaviours which may be dismissed as banter can have a real impact on workplace culture.”

Wiltshire Police said the campaign will encourage employees to reflect on their own behaviour, challenge inappropriate conduct and understand how concerns can be reported.