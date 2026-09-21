Man Arrested After Assault Sparks Large Police Cordon in Keighley Town Centre

A man has been arrested following an assault which led to a large police cordon being established in Keighley town centre.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were contacted by the ambulance service at 4.31pm on Saturday, 19 September, as paramedics attended an incident near Church Street.

A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were later confirmed to be cuts and bruising and were not considered serious.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 47 of the Offences Against the Person Act.

He has since been released on police bail while further enquiries continue.