Man charged over A61 crash which killed six people including two young sisters

A man has been charged with six counts of causing death by dangerous driving following a devastating Collision on the A61 in West Yorkshire which claimed the lives of six people.

West Yorkshire Police said Christopher Cockell, 50, of Gresford Close, Woolley Grange, has been charged following an investigation by the force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team.

The collision happened on Barnsley Road between Staincross and Newmillerdam on 21 July 2024.

Shannen Morgan, 30, and Shane Roller, 33, died alongside their daughters Rubie, nine, and Lillie, four, after the family’s car was involved in a collision with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclists, Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, from Barnsley, also died.

Police have now confirmed that Cockell has been charged with six counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been summoned to appear before magistrates in Leeds on 28 October.

As criminal proceedings are now active, nothing should be published which could prejudice the forthcoming court case.