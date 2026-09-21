Air ambulance lands on M25 after serious multi-vehicle crash leaves person badly injured

A person has suffered serious injuries following a multi-vehicle Collision on the M25, which forced part of the motorway to close for several hours.

Emergency services were called shortly after 5pm on Monday, 21 September, following the crash on the anti-clockwise carriageway between Junction 23 and Junction 25.

The Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service, fire crews and National Highways Traffic Officers attended, while an air ambulance was also scrambled to the scene.

National Highways confirmed that a person had suffered serious injuries and said the anti-clockwise carriageway was held to allow the air ambulance to land safely.

The incident resulted in significant disruption as emergency crews worked at the scene and vehicles involved in the collision were dealt with.

National Highways said the motorway remained in the emergency response phase during the evening, with recovery and safety assessments required before the carriageway could fully reopen.

By around 10pm, all lanes had reopened and traffic was again able to pass the scene.

Further details about the injured person and the circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been released.