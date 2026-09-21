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BUS ATTACK Catapult reportedly fired at bus carrying children between Petts Wood and Orpington

Catapult reportedly fired at bus carrying children between Petts Wood and Orpington

A group of boys allegedly fired an object from a catapult at a bus carrying schoolchildren in south-east London this morning.

The incident was reported by a local resident whose son was travelling on the R3 bus from Petts Wood towards Orpington at the time.

According to the resident, the group used a catapult to Fire an object towards the bus while children were on board.

Their son was not injured, but concerns have been raised about the potential for passengers to be seriously hurt if a projectile were to strike someone or damage a window.

Parents, passengers and other residents in the area are being urged to remain vigilant.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been independently confirmed, and it is not currently known whether the matter has been reported to police or Transport for London.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage should retain it and report the information to police.

POST EXTRA INFORMATION

Incident: Report of catapult being fired towards a bus
Date: Monday, 21 September 2026
Route: R3
Direction: Petts Wood towards Orpington
Passengers: Children reported to have been on board
Injuries: None reported by the resident
Suspects: Group of boys, according to the resident
Police confirmation: Not yet confirmed
Appeal: Witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage asked to retain it

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