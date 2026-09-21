Urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old boy from Rochester

Police are appealing for information to help find a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Rochester.

Jaylonie Lambert was last seen in the Church Street area at around 1pm on Saturday, 19 September.

Jaylonie is described as black, around 5ft 7in tall and of slim build, with short black hair. He is believed to be wearing sportswear.

Kent Police is urging anyone with critical information about Jaylonie’s whereabouts to call 999, quoting reference 21-0431.

Anyone with other information which could assist officers can report it to Kent Police online.