Mother and son from Bulford jailed for seven years over drug dealing offences

A mother and son from Wiltshire have been jailed for a combined seven years after admitting a series of drug-related offences.

Victoria Howe, 55, and Trystan Marshall, 32, both of Crescent Road, Bulford, were sentenced at Winchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to multiple offences.

Howe was jailed for three years after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and possessing criminal property. The offences took place between March and June this year.

Marshall was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and Class B drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, and possessing criminal property.

PC Ellie Lewis, from Wiltshire Police‘s Neighbourhood Tasking Team, said: “The impact of illegal drugs on our communities cannot be underestimated, which is why we are committed to making Wiltshire a hostile environment for those involved in this type of criminality.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Tasking Team and across Wiltshire continue to work proactively to target those responsible for drug dealing and other high-harm offences, bringing offenders before the Courts and helping to keep our communities safe.

“This sentencing demonstrates that drug-related offending will not be tolerated in Wiltshire.”

Anyone who suspects drug dealing in their community can report information to Wiltshire Police. In an emergency, call 999.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.