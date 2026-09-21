More than 350 people were ordered to leave coastal areas in east Kent as police stepped up action against antisocial behaviour during the summer months.

Kent Police said officers issued more than 280 dispersal notices in Thanet between May and August 2026, requiring individuals to leave designated areas or risk arrest if they refused or returned.

A further around 70 dispersal notices were recorded in Herne Bay and Whitstable.

Officers also issued more than 40 Community Protection Notices in Thanet, made more than 40 arrests and seized eight vehicles during the operation.

Hundreds of other people were informally moved on from beaches and coastal locations as officers responded to reports of disorder, broke up fights and seized alcohol.

Chief Inspector Ian Swallow, District Commander for Thanet, said police had made clear before the summer that antisocial behaviour would be tackled “head-on”.

He said: “Through the widespread use of preventative orders and arrests, we were able to keep disorder in our coastal towns and on our beaches to a minimum.”

Police said high-visibility patrols will continue, with tackling antisocial behaviour described as a year-round priority.

As part of preventative work, officers also delivered presentations to more than 1,200 students, highlighting the risks of becoming criminalised through antisocial behaviour.

Kent Police has also worked with partner agencies through Community Alcohol Partnerships to tackle underage alcohol sales.

Further joint work with British Transport Police, Southeastern and Network Rail has focused on nuisance behaviour aboard trains and at railway stations.