A 65-year-old man has become the first person in the UK to be charged with offences relating to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, following a seven-year investigation by counter-terrorism police.

Dr Vincent Brown, formerly known as Vincent Bajinya, of Islington, north London, was arrested and charged on Monday, 21 September, over alleged offences committed in Kigali in April 1994.

Brown has been charged with one offence of conduct ancillary to genocide and six offences of conduct ancillary to murder as a Crime against humanity, all contrary to section 52 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001.

The Crown Prosecution Service alleges that Brown directed and incited acts of murder and genocide carried out by others. The charges include an allegation that he encouraged others to kill members of the Tutsi ethnic or racial group with the intent to destroy the group, in whole or in part.

The investigation was launched by the Counter Terrorism Policing War Crimes Team in September 2019 following a formal request from the Government of Rwanda concerning allegations relating to the Rugenge district of Kigali.

Police said the investigation involved numerous deployments and significant international cooperation before a file of evidence was submitted to prosecutors.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said securing the charges had required a “huge amount of work and determination” from the War Crimes Team.

She added that a number of other investigations involving individuals in the UK remain ongoing in connection with alleged offences linked to the genocide.

Brown has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 22 September 2026.

The CPS stressed that criminal proceedings are now active and Brown has the right to a fair trial. Reporting must therefore avoid material that could prejudice proceedings.