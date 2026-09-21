Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

TERROR CHARGES Islington man becomes first person in UK charged with offences linked to 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda

Islington man becomes first person in UK charged with offences linked to 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda

A 65-year-old man has become the first person in the UK to be charged with offences relating to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, following a seven-year investigation by counter-terrorism police.

Dr Vincent Brown, formerly known as Vincent Bajinya, of Islington, north London, was arrested and charged on Monday, 21 September, over alleged offences committed in Kigali in April 1994.

Brown has been charged with one offence of conduct ancillary to genocide and six offences of conduct ancillary to murder as a Crime against humanity, all contrary to section 52 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001.

The Crown Prosecution Service alleges that Brown directed and incited acts of murder and genocide carried out by others. The charges include an allegation that he encouraged others to kill members of the Tutsi ethnic or racial group with the intent to destroy the group, in whole or in part.

The investigation was launched by the Counter Terrorism Policing War Crimes Team in September 2019 following a formal request from the Government of Rwanda concerning allegations relating to the Rugenge district of Kigali.

Police said the investigation involved numerous deployments and significant international cooperation before a file of evidence was submitted to prosecutors.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said securing the charges had required a “huge amount of work and determination” from the War Crimes Team.

She added that a number of other investigations involving individuals in the UK remain ongoing in connection with alleged offences linked to the genocide.

Brown has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 22 September 2026.

The CPS stressed that criminal proceedings are now active and Brown has the right to a fair trial. Reporting must therefore avoid material that could prejudice proceedings.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
New National Cancer Board launched to drive improvements in diagnosis, treatment and care

IMPROVEMENT DRIVE New National Cancer Board launched to drive improvements in diagnosis, treatment and care

UK News
Police conclude investigation into deaths of three sisters found in sea off Brighton

THREE SISTERS Police conclude investigation into deaths of three sisters found in sea off Brighton

UK News
Isle of Wight man released after jail sentence over serious injuries to four-week-old baby

RELEASED FROM PRISON Isle of Wight man released after jail sentence over serious injuries to four-week-old baby

UK News
Family pay moving tribute to cyclist who died after Northampton collision

BELOVED MUM DIES Family pay moving tribute to cyclist who died after Northampton collision

UK News
Friend left devastated after remains of missing mum Joanne Sheen found nearly seven years later

DEVASTING Friend left devastated after remains of missing mum Joanne Sheen found nearly seven years later

Missing Persons, UK News
Firefighters respond to washing machine fire at Hemsworth home

WASHING MACHINE FIRE Firefighters respond to washing machine fire at Hemsworth home

UK News
Murder arrest after man found fatally injured in Solihull street

MURDER ARREST Murder arrest after man found fatally injured in Solihull street

Crime, UK News
Police warn public not to approach man who absconded from HMP Sudbury

WANTED PRISON ABSCONDER Police warn public not to approach man who absconded from HMP Sudbury

UK News
Police stop luxury car convoy on M6 over illegal plates and dangerous window tints

LUXURY CONVOY STOPPED Police stop luxury car convoy on M6 over illegal plates and dangerous window tints

UK News
Birmingham domestic abuser jailed after threatening to murder wife during attack

DOMESTIC ABUSER JAILED Birmingham domestic abuser jailed after threatening to murder wife during attack

Court News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Air traffic control technical issue causes flight delays across northern England and Scotland

NATS DRAMA Air traffic control technical issue causes flight delays across northern England and Scotland

Travel News, UK News
UPDATE: Missing boys found safe following urgent south-east London search

NOW FOUND UPDATE: Missing boys found safe following urgent south-east London search

Missing Persons, UK News
Man rearrested on suspicion of murder after remains of missing mother-of-three found in London

MUM OF THREE Man rearrested on suspicion of murder after remains of missing mother-of-three found in London

Crime, Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Urgent police appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl in Liverpool

FIND HER Urgent police appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl in Liverpool

Missing Persons, UK News
Best Online Casinos That Pay Out Fast in 2026: Tested and Ranked

Best Online Casinos That Pay Out Fast in 2026: Tested and Ranked

UK News
Man Arrested After Assault Sparks Large Police Cordon in Keighley Town Centre

STREET BRAWL Man Arrested After Assault Sparks Large Police Cordon in Keighley Town Centre

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Teenager killed and man seriously injured in Southall Ford Mustang crash as driver charged

FATAL CRASH Teenager killed and man seriously injured in Southall Ford Mustang crash as driver charged

UK News
Bomb squad called after suspected unexploded ordnance found in water near Falmouth Docks

BOMB ALERT Bomb squad called after suspected unexploded ordnance found in water near Falmouth Docks

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old boy from Rochester

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old boy from Rochester

Missing Persons, UK News
Watch Live