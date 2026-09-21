Bomb squad called after suspected unexploded ordnance found in water near Falmouth Docks

A 150-metre safety cordon has been established and homes evacuated after a suspected unexploded ordnance device was discovered in the water near Falmouth Docks in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called after the item was located within the dock area on Monday, with specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers sent to assess the device.

The cordon covers both land and sea, while two homes have been evacuated as a precaution. Members of the public have been told to stay away from the area while emergency services carry out their assessment.

The Coastguard has also asked boat users to avoid the affected waters.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are responding following the discovery of a suspected unexploded ordnance device in water near Falmouth Docks.”

Police are working alongside the fire service, Port Authority and Harbour Master while the operation continues.

Officers said there was currently no information suggesting any wider risk beyond the established cordon, but warned people not to approach the area or enter any restricted zones.

Enquiries and assessment work remain ongoing, with further updates expected once specialists have examined the device.

The incident was reported on Monday, 21 September 2026.