Urgent police appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl in Liverpool

Police have launched an urgent appeal for help to find a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from home in Liverpool.

Isabelle Gungor was last seen at around 2pm on Sunday, 20 September, in the Broadgreen area of the city.

Merseyside Police are appealing for the public’s help as efforts continue to locate the teenager.

Isabelle is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall and of slim build, with shoulder-length dark brown hair.

Anyone who sees Isabelle or has information that could help police establish where she is should contact Merseyside Police.