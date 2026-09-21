Doctor who gave evidence against Lucy Letby says he is no longer certain she killed babies

A doctor whose evidence helped convict Lucy Letby has said he is no longer certain she killed babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital and believes a retrial could be appropriate.

Retired paediatrician Dr John Gibbs, one of three consultants whose evidence was used during Letby’s trials, has publicly expressed doubts about aspects of the case.

Asked directly whether he remained certain Letby killed the babies, Dr Gibbs replied: “No.”

He also said he now holds a “very small concern” that there may not have been any deliberate harm to the babies.

Dr Gibbs said that if Letby was not responsible, he did not believe another person was deliberately harming the babies, raising the possibility that some of the unexplained collapses could have had another cause.

He said a retrial could be “the most appropriate thing for everyone” as questions continue to be raised about medical evidence and the circumstances surrounding the deaths and collapses.

In an email, Dr Gibbs acknowledged the distress caused to the babies’ families by renewed questions over Letby’s convictions, but said that should not prevent consideration of new evidence which might undermine those convictions.

He wrote that what mattered was establishing why so many babies collapsed on the Chester neonatal unit during 2015 and 2016. He also said there appeared to be an increasing number of experts advancing arguments for Letby’s innocence, adding that while he could see merit in some arguments, he disagreed with aspects of others.

Letby, 36, was convicted following trials in 2023 and 2024 of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder eight others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016.

She is serving 15 whole-life orders and has twice had appeals rejected.

Dr Gibbs’ comments do not overturn or alter those convictions, which remain in force.

His intervention follows renewed scrutiny of the case and comes after the conclusion of Lady Justice Kathryn Thirlwall’s inquiry into events at the hospital, which found serious problems with management and governance at the neonatal unit.