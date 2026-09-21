Urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl last seen at Maidstone train station

Police have launched an appeal to find a 16-year-old girl missing from Tonbridge, with officers becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Laila Barton was reported missing on Monday, 21 September 2026 and was last seen at around 9am at Maidstone West railway station.

Kent Police said Laila is known to travel using the rail network and has links to Maidstone, West Malling, Dartford, Ashford and London.

She is believed to have been wearing her school uniform when she was last seen.

Laila is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall and of medium build, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with critical information about Laila’s whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 21-0590.

Anyone with other information that could assist officers can contact Kent Police via its online live chat service or call 101.