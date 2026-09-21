UK drivers warned over further fuel price rises as some forecourts charge more than £2.20 a litre

Motorists are facing another squeeze at the pumps as petrol and diesel prices continue to climb across the UK, with some filling stations reportedly charging more than £2.20 a litre.

Latest figures cited by the RAC put the average UK price of unleaded petrol at 172.52p per litre, while diesel has climbed to 196.08p per litre.

That means filling a typical 55-litre family car would cost around £94.89 with petrol and £107.84 with diesel at those average prices.

Diesel is now particularly close to record territory, with hundreds of forecourts already reported to be charging £2 a litre or more.

Fuel costs have risen rapidly during September amid disruption to global energy supplies and continuing conflict in the Middle East.

Oil prices have been trading around or above $100 a barrel, while disruption to international supply routes and production has fed through to wholesale fuel costs.

The RAC has repeatedly warned during September that higher wholesale prices were being passed on to motorists at UK forecourts.

Drivers have been advised to compare local prices before filling up, as significant differences can exist between filling stations and supermarkets.

The latest increases are also expected to have consequences beyond motorists, particularly for haulage firms, delivery businesses and other industries heavily reliant on diesel.

Higher transport costs can eventually feed through into the price of goods and services as businesses attempt to recover increased operating expenses.

While some individual filling stations are reportedly charging more than £2.20 per litre, this should not be confused with the national average price, which remains significantly lower.

Further increases remain possible if wholesale oil and refined fuel prices continue at their current elevated levels.