Prince Harry in Talks Over Documentary to Mark 30th Anniversary of Diana’s Death

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly considering making a documentary about his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, as part of plans to mark the 30th anniversary of her death.

Prince Harry is said to have approached a number of Diana’s friends and relatives, including her brother Earl Spencer, about potentially taking part in a project ahead of the anniversary in August 2027.

However, no documentary has yet been confirmed, with the Duke understood to be considering several possible ways of commemorating his mother’s life and legacy.

A source told The Telegraph: “The Duke has discussed a number of possible projects to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales’s passing.

“Nothing has been finalised or confirmed, and he is still considering the most meaningful way to honour her legacy during this important anniversary year.”

If a documentary goes ahead, it could potentially be produced through Archewell Productions, the production company associated with Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Diana died on 31 August 1997, when Harry was 12 and his brother Prince William was 15. August 2027 will mark three decades since her death.

The reports come as Earl Spencer publishes his memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, containing his recollections of his sister and the period surrounding her death.

Among claims reported from the book is Spencer’s allegation that the then Prince Charles made a remark suggesting Diana would soon be forgotten during a disagreement following her death.

Buckingham Palace responded to reporting about the book by saying it does not comment on books as a matter of principle, while adding that the King was mindful that grief could affect people’s memories and judgement. Spencer has maintained that his account is accurate.

A Harry-led project would differ from the approach taken for the 20th anniversary in 2017, when Harry and William both participated in Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, sharing memories of their mother.

Harry’s potential project is not the only Diana documentary being discussed ahead of the anniversary. A separate three-part production with the working title Diana: The Unheard Truth is also reported to be in development and is expected to feature previously unheard recordings of the princess.

News of the possible project emerged as Harry attended the WellChild Awards in London, where he praised children living with complex medical needs and the parents and carers who support them.

For now, however, plans surrounding Harry’s own tribute to Diana remain under consideration, with no documentary formally announced.