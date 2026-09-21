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MACHETE ATTACK Four arrested after disturbance sparks large police response in Halifax

Four arrested after disturbance sparks large police response in Halifax

Four people have been arrested following a disturbance which prompted a large police response in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 2.03pm on Monday, 21 September, following reports of a disturbance close to Maltings Road in Fountain Head Village.

Four suspects were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray and other offences.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, with a significant police presence deployed to secure the scene while examinations are carried out.

The number of officers at the scene was expected to reduce throughout the evening.

Officers and PCSOs from the local neighbourhood policing team are also carrying out reassurance patrols in the area following the incident.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is being urged to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or through the force’s website.

 

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