Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old boy from Sevenoaks

Police are appealing for help to find a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing from the Sevenoaks area, with officers growing concerned for his welfare.

Isaiah Pierre was reported missing on Monday, 21 September 2026.

He was last seen at around 6pm walking along Caling Croft in New Ash Green.

Isaiah is described as being of mixed ethnicity, around 5ft 10in tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing an all-black tracksuit, carrying a black Nike rucksack and wearing clear-rimmed glasses.

Kent Police are asking anyone with critical information about Isaiah’s whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 21-1250.

Anyone with other information that could assist the search should contact Kent Police via its online live chat service or call 101.