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MAJOR RESPONCE Serious medical incident closes A26 near Lewes

Serious medical incident closes A26 near Lewes

The Cuilfail Tunnel in Lewes has reopened after a serious medical incident led to road closures earlier this evening.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called shortly before 4pm on Monday, September 21, following concerns for the welfare of a man.

The A26 was closed from the Southerham roundabout through to the Cuilfail Tunnel, with the tunnel closed in both directions at the Malling Street roundabout.

Closures caused disruption in the area as emergency services responded to the incident. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The tunnel reopened at around 7.30pm, with the road restrictions subsequently lifted.

Police have not released further details about the man’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Lewes Police said further updates would be provided when they were able to do so.

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