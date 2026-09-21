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KNIFE ATTACK Five Arrested After 13-Year-Old Boy Stabbed on Eastbourne Seafront

Five Arrested After 13-Year-Old Boy Stabbed on Eastbourne Seafront

A 13-year-old boy was stabbed near Eastbourne seafront, prompting five arrests. Police were called to Grand Parade, near the junctions with Elms Avenue and Cavendish Place, at around 5.10pm on Sunday (September 20).

The local boy was airlifted to hospital for treatment and is now due to be discharged. Five local people were arrested on Sunday evening: three boys aged 16, 16 and 17, a 22-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. All five remain in custody on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Police are searching for a knife which has not yet been recovered. Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area between 4pm and 6pm.

Anyone with information should call 101, report online, or quote serial 1096 of 20/09. Police have warned people not to speculate about the circumstances while the investigation continues.

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