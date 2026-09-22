Urgent police appeal to find missing Havant man believed to have travelled towards New Forest

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help to locate a 33-year-old man who has been reported missing from Havant.

Christopher Godding was last seen shortly after 9am on Monday, 21 September, in the Havant area.

Officers believe Christopher may have since travelled by car towards the New Forest and say they are concerned for his welfare.

Christopher is described as being of mixed race, approximately 6ft 3ins tall, with a medium-length full beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a khaki overshirt and a brown baseball cap.

Police believe he may be travelling in a grey Ford Kuga, with a registration number ending GNJ.

Anyone who sees Christopher or the vehicle is being urged to call 999 immediately, quoting police reference 44260462442.

Members of the public should not approach him if they have concerns and should instead contact police with information that could assist officers in locating him.

POST EXTRA INFORMATION

Missing person: Christopher Godding

Age: 33

Missing from: Havant, Hampshire

Last seen: Shortly after 9am on Monday, 21 September

Possible destination: New Forest

Description: Mixed race, approximately 6ft 3ins tall, medium-length full beard

Clothing: Khaki overshirt and brown baseball cap

Vehicle: Grey Ford Kuga

Registration: Ending GNJ

Police concern: Officers are concerned for his welfare

Sightings: Call 999 immediately

Police reference: 44260462442