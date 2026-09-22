Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DOVER MIGRANT HUB Around 60 Migrants Rescued After Dinghy Spends More Than 33 Hours in English Channel

Around 60 Migrants Rescued After Dinghy Spends More Than 33 Hours in English Channel

Around 60 migrants have been rescued from a small boat after spending more than 33 hours at sea during an unusually long attempt to cross the English Channel from Normandy.

French maritime authorities said the overcrowded dinghy had been monitored after setting out from the Normandy coast on Monday, 21 September.

The French Maritime Prefecture for the English Channel and North Sea said its Jobourg maritime rescue coordination centre monitored the vessel from around 9am on Monday until Tuesday afternoon.

Officials described the small boat as unsuitable for the crossing and said those on board had become weakened after spending more than 33 hours at sea in precarious conditions.

French vessels remained close to the dinghy as it continued towards British waters.

The operation involved the Abeille Liberté, a powerful French tug operating under naval authority, along with a number of French search-and-rescue vessels.

The boat is understood to have departed from close to Vierville-sur-Mer in Normandy, west of Bayeux — significantly further west than the areas around Calais and Dunkirk from which many Channel crossings traditionally begin.

The migrants reportedly continued to refuse French assistance as the vessel headed towards the UK.

French authorities said their deployment was required under international maritime obligations to protect life at sea, while acknowledging the difficulties created when people aboard small boats decline assistance because they intend to continue towards Britain.

RNLI LIFEBOATS SENT INTO CHANNEL

Two RNLI lifeboats, understood to have launched from Eastbourne and Hastings, travelled into the Channel on Tuesday to assist with the incident.

Those aboard the dinghy were subsequently taken onto the lifeboats before being transferred to the Border Force vessel HMC Vigilant at around 5pm.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said those involved would be transferred into the UK’s Border Security Command process.

The extraordinary journey follows another unusually long crossing earlier in September when a dinghy travelling from the Cherbourg area had to be met by lifeboats from the Isle of Wight.

French authorities have previously said departures from this far west along the Normandy coastline remain unusual.

PROTESTERS GATHER IN GOSPORT

Reports surrounding Tuesday’s operation also prompted protesters to gather in Gosport, Hampshire, amid speculation that those rescued could be brought ashore there.

Hundreds of people reportedly gathered near a police cordon at the entrance to a marina.

Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage later said Border Force would instead take those involved in the crossing to Dover by sea.

A government spokesperson said the Border Security Command was operating around the clock to protect the UK’s border and that people arriving aboard small boats would be detained, checked and processed.

The incident comes a day after a separate dinghy reached the Kent coast at Folkestone without being intercepted.

Five people were detained after that vessel reached shore on Monday morning, with the Home Office confirming that an investigation had been launched.

Around 17,480 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats during 2026, according to figures reported on Tuesday. That was reported to be around 46% lower than at the equivalent point in 2025.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two arrested and 26 searched for drugs during proactive police operation in Rochester

DRUGS OPERATION Two arrested and 26 searched for drugs during proactive police operation in Rochester

Crime, UK News
Police appeal after one-year-old boy bitten in face by dog in Southampton

CHILD DOG ATTACK Police appeal after one-year-old boy bitten in face by dog in Southampton

UK News
Urgent police appeal to find missing Havant man believed to have travelled towards New Forest

FIND CHRISTOPHER Urgent police appeal to find missing Havant man believed to have travelled towards New Forest

Missing Persons, UK News
Five Arrested After 13-Year-Old Boy Stabbed on Eastbourne Seafront

KNIFE ATTACK Five Arrested After 13-Year-Old Boy Stabbed on Eastbourne Seafront

Crime, UK News
Man charged over A61 crash which killed six people including two young sisters

DRIVER CHARGED Man charged over A61 crash which killed six people including two young sisters

UK News
Woman Dies and Three Seriously Injured in Halifax Three-Car Collision

ONE DEAD, THREE CRITICAL Woman Dies and Three Seriously Injured in Halifax Three-Car Collision

UK News
Firefighters rush to blaze near A127 as huge plumes of black smoke seen over Wickford

BLACK SMOKE Firefighters rush to blaze near A127 as huge plumes of black smoke seen over Wickford

UK News
Four arrested after disturbance sparks large police response in Halifax

MACHETE ATTACK Four arrested after disturbance sparks large police response in Halifax

Crime, UK News
Serious medical incident closes A26 near Lewes

MAJOR RESPONCE Serious medical incident closes A26 near Lewes

UK News
Doctor who gave evidence against Lucy Letby says he is no longer certain she killed babies

MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE Doctor who gave evidence against Lucy Letby says he is no longer certain she killed babies

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two arrested after police raid property in Wiltshire village

DRUGS RAID Two arrested after police raid property in Wiltshire village

Crime, UK News
RNLI lifeboats launched as small boat carrying up to 100 people heads towards Isle of Wight

MIGRANTS INBOUND RNLI lifeboats launched as small boat carrying up to 100 people heads towards Isle of Wight

UK News
Hampshire activist heads into English Channel as small boat reported heading towards UK

MIGRANT SURGE Hampshire activist heads into English Channel as small boat reported heading towards UK

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
US Air Force F-16 crashes at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany as pilot ejects

PILOT EJECTS US Air Force F-16 crashes at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany as pilot ejects

World News
Lifeboats and Coastguard aircraft deployed to small boat in Channel as rescue operation continues

WHATS GOING ON..? Lifeboats and Coastguard aircraft deployed to small boat in Channel as rescue operation continues

UK News
Hampshire PCC urges Border Force to take Channel migrants to Dover amid fears of another Portsmouth landing

NOT HERE Hampshire PCC urges Border Force to take Channel migrants to Dover amid fears of another Portsmouth landing

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Stand Down Gosport Operation After Migrant Boat Diverted to Dover

MIGRANT OPERATION Police Stand Down Gosport Operation After Migrant Boat Diverted to Dover

UK News
Police release image after man punched twice in the face at Clapham Junction station

FACE PUNCH Police release image after man punched twice in the face at Clapham Junction station

UK News
Teen driver hit 151mph on M65 with two children among four passengers

FAILED TO STOP Teen driver hit 151mph on M65 with two children among four passengers

UK News
Watch Live