Two arrested and 26 searched for drugs during proactive police operation in Rochester

Two men were arrested and 26 people were searched for drugs during a proactive police operation targeting Rochester‘s night-time economy.

Officers from Medway’s Community Safety Unit, supported by licensing officers and a passive drugs dog, carried out patrols along Rochester High Street on Friday evening, 18 September.

Police visited several licensed premises during the operation and used a specialist drug-detection machine to swab people as a condition of entry.

Those who did not pass the screening test were spoken to by officers, with some subsequently searched.

Police said a total of 26 people were searched, while four Community Resolution notices were issued for drug possession.

During the operation, a local officer also recognised a man who was wanted for failing to appear at court and arrested him.

A second man was later spotted at another pub and found to be wanted for recall to prison. He was also arrested.

Detective Inspector Aaron Watkin said: “We regularly carry out proactive operations such as this, and residents and visitors reacted really positively upon seeing us.

“Many said they felt reassured by the increased police presence and had noticed a positive difference in the area. We will continue to organise proactive operations to ensure anyone behaving inappropriately or carrying out criminality is prevented from doing so.”