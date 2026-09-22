Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

DRUGS OPERATION Two arrested and 26 searched for drugs during proactive police operation in Rochester

Two arrested and 26 searched for drugs during proactive police operation in Rochester

Two men were arrested and 26 people were searched for drugs during a proactive police operation targeting Rochester‘s night-time economy.

Officers from Medway’s Community Safety Unit, supported by licensing officers and a passive drugs dog, carried out patrols along Rochester High Street on Friday evening, 18 September.

Police visited several licensed premises during the operation and used a specialist drug-detection machine to swab people as a condition of entry.

Those who did not pass the screening test were spoken to by officers, with some subsequently searched.

Police said a total of 26 people were searched, while four Community Resolution notices were issued for drug possession.

During the operation, a local officer also recognised a man who was wanted for failing to appear at court and arrested him.

A second man was later spotted at another pub and found to be wanted for recall to prison. He was also arrested.

Detective Inspector Aaron Watkin said: “We regularly carry out proactive operations such as this, and residents and visitors reacted really positively upon seeing us.

“Many said they felt reassured by the increased police presence and had noticed a positive difference in the area. We will continue to organise proactive operations to ensure anyone behaving inappropriately or carrying out criminality is prevented from doing so.”

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Wiltshire Police launches ‘It’s Not Banter’ campaign after staff survey reveals sexual misconduct concerns

POLICE CRACK DOWN Wiltshire Police launches ‘It’s Not Banter’ campaign after staff survey reveals sexual misconduct concerns

UK News
CCTV released after cash stolen during break-in at Tesco Express near Tunbridge Wells

CCTV RELEASED CCTV released after cash stolen during break-in at Tesco Express near Tunbridge Wells

UK News
Two arrested after major fire at Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone

ARSON ARRESTS Two arrested after major fire at Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone

Crime, UK News
Urgent police appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl in Liverpool

FIND HER Urgent police appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl in Liverpool

Missing Persons, UK News
Best Online Casinos That Pay Out Fast in 2026: Tested and Ranked

Best Online Casinos That Pay Out Fast in 2026: Tested and Ranked

UK News
Man Arrested After Assault Sparks Large Police Cordon in Keighley Town Centre

STREET BRAWL Man Arrested After Assault Sparks Large Police Cordon in Keighley Town Centre

Crime, UK News
Fundraiser launched for family of mum-of-three Joanne Sheen after remains found seven years after disappearance

FUNDRAISER Fundraiser launched for family of mum-of-three Joanne Sheen after remains found seven years after disappearance

UK News
Carnival cruise passenger missing after going overboard during voyage from Mexico to California

MAN OVERBOARD Carnival cruise passenger missing after going overboard during voyage from Mexico to California

US News
Armed police reports as major London road remains cordoned off after overnight incident

LOCKDOWN Armed police reports as major London road remains cordoned off after overnight incident

UK News
Major rail disruption after person struck by train between Swindon and Reading

HIT BY A TRAIN Major rail disruption after person struck by train between Swindon and Reading

Travel News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Catapult reportedly fired at bus carrying children between Petts Wood and Orpington

BUS ATTACK Catapult reportedly fired at bus carrying children between Petts Wood and Orpington

UK News
More than 350 people dispersed in east Kent coastal towns during summer antisocial behaviour crackdown

ABSO More than 350 people dispersed in east Kent coastal towns during summer antisocial behaviour crackdown

UK News
Mother and son from Bulford jailed for seven years over drug dealing offences

BULFORD DEALERS Mother and son from Bulford jailed for seven years over drug dealing offences

Court News, Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Air ambulance lands on M25 after serious multi-vehicle crash leaves person badly injured

AIRLIFTED Air ambulance lands on M25 after serious multi-vehicle crash leaves person badly injured

UK News
RAF aircraft to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi drone and missile attacks

UK PLANES RAF aircraft to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi drone and missile attacks

World News
Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old boy from Sevenoaks

MISSING TEEN Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old boy from Sevenoaks

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Woman Dies and Three Seriously Injured in Halifax Three-Car Collision

ONE DEAD, THREE CRITICAL Woman Dies and Three Seriously Injured in Halifax Three-Car Collision

UK News
Firefighters rush to blaze near A127 as huge plumes of black smoke seen over Wickford

BLACK SMOKE Firefighters rush to blaze near A127 as huge plumes of black smoke seen over Wickford

UK News
Four arrested after disturbance sparks large police response in Halifax

MACHETE ATTACK Four arrested after disturbance sparks large police response in Halifax

Crime, UK News
Watch Live