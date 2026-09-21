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UK PLANES RAF aircraft to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi drone and missile attacks

RAF aircraft to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi drone and missile attacks

Britain is to provide military air-to-air refuelling support to Saudi Arabia as the kingdom responds to drone and missile attacks by Houthi forces in Yemen.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he had approved a request from Riyadh for defensive military assistance, with an RAF tanker aircraft due to support jets protecting Saudi airspace and energy infrastructure.

The deployment comes amid disruption to Saudi oil infrastructure and heightened instability in the Middle East, which has contributed to pressure on global energy prices.

Independent reporting on Monday also confirmed that the UK had agreed to provide air-to-air refuelling for Saudi aircraft as part of a limited defensive deployment.

Speaking while travelling to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Burnham said Saudi Arabia had requested military support and that he had agreed to provide “defensive air-to-air refuelling” following advice from the Defence Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

The operation is expected to begin within days and is intended to be time-limited, although officials indicated the RAF involvement could continue for several weeks.

The RAF tanker will refuel aircraft conducting defensive patrols against incoming missiles and drones. The deployment is not intended to support offensive Saudi strikes against Houthi positions inside Yemen.

The move is the first new military deployment approved by Burnham since becoming Prime Minister in July.

Burnham said the decision was also connected to efforts to protect energy supply routes and limit the economic impact of disruption in the region.

The UK is already involved in efforts aimed at maintaining freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, with the Prime Minister expected to discuss the wider Middle East crisis during talks surrounding the UN General Assembly.

 

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