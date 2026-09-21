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BLACK SMOKE Firefighters rush to blaze near A127 as huge plumes of black smoke seen over Wickford

Firefighters rush to blaze near A127 as huge plumes of black smoke seen over Wickford

Firefighters have been called to a reported Fire near the A127 in Wickford after large plumes of black smoke were seen rising into the sky.

Fire engines were spotted heading towards an area of land near Alton Garden Centre on Monday evening, with thick smoke visible from the A127.

Pictures from the area showed a significant column of dark smoke rising above the surrounding area.

The precise location of the fire and what is burning have not yet been confirmed.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further information.

There are currently no confirmed reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Motorists travelling through the area may be able to see smoke from the A127.

This is a developing incident and further information will be published when confirmed by the emergency services.

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