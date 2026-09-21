Woman Dies and Three Seriously Injured in Halifax Three-Car Collision

A woman has died, and three other people have been seriously injured following a Collision involving three cars in Halifax.

Emergency services were called to the A647 Queensbury Road, north of its junction with Howcans Lane, shortly before 10.45am on Sunday, 20 September.

West Yorkshire Police said a Honda Civic travelling towards Queensbury collided with a Seat Leon heading in the opposite direction.

A Volkswagen Golf, which was also travelling in the opposite direction, was damaged during the incident.

A woman aged in her 40s, who was travelling as a rear-seat passenger in the Honda, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Queensbury Road was fully closed while emergency crews treated several casualties. Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The male driver of the Volkswagen Golf was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

The male driver of the Seat Leon was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Both men have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles immediately beforehand.

Motorists with dashcam footage that could assist the investigation are also being urged to contact police.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision remain ongoing.