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MIGRANTS INBOUND RNLI lifeboats launched as small boat carrying up to 100 people heads towards Isle of Wight

RNLI lifeboats launched as small boat carrying up to 100 people heads towards Isle of Wight

 

RNLI lifeboats have been launched after a small boat reportedly carrying up to 100 people was tracked crossing the English Channel towards the Isle of Wight.

The vessel is reported to have left the French coast near Caen at around 9pm on Monday, 21 September, before continuing across the Channel overnight.

 

According to the report, the French vessel Abeille Liberté has been shadowing the small boat during its journey towards UK waters.

Tracking information cited by the report indicated the vessel was heading in the direction of the Isle of Wight, although it remained unclear where those on board would eventually be brought ashore for processing.

All-weather lifeboats from Eastbourne and Hastings were reported to have been launched to assist.

 

Conditions in the Channel were described as calm with good weather at the time.

The latest incident comes just over two weeks after more than 150 people were intercepted in the Channel in an operation involving Isle of Wight lifeboat crews.

On 6 September, Bembridge and Yarmouth RNLI lifeboats were tasked to waters between the Isle of Wight and Cherbourg before those rescued were brought ashore at Eastney Beach in Portsmouth.

Their arrival subsequently prompted protests in Portsmouth, where crowds gathered and coaches transporting people from the area were temporarily prevented from leaving.

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