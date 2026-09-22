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CHILD DOG ATTACK Police appeal after one-year-old boy bitten in face by dog in Southampton

Police appeal after one-year-old boy bitten in face by dog in Southampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a one-year-old boy was reportedly bitten in the face by a dog while sitting in a pushchair in Southampton.

Officers were called to Shirley Precinct at around 3.20pm on Friday, 21 August, following reports of an incident involving a young child and a dog.

Police said the dog was reported to have lunged towards the boy, with its teeth making contact with his face.

The child suffered two small puncture wounds and grazing to his face and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances and are now seeking a woman who may have information that could assist the investigation.

She is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall and of large build.

The dog involved is believed to have been a German Shepherd and was reportedly wearing a soft, mesh-style muzzle.

Police are asking the woman to come forward if she recognises herself from the description.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, knows the woman or has information that could assist officers should contact police on 101, quoting reference 44260407684.

 

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