Police release image after man punched twice in the face at Clapham Junction station

British Transport Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following an assault at Clapham Junction railway station which left a victim requiring hospital treatment.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, 19 August, after the victim alerted station staff to a man who had allegedly pushed through the ticket barriers.

Police said the man saw the victim reporting what had happened before punching him twice in the face.

The victim suffered significant facial injuries and required treatment in hospital.

Officers investigating the assault have now released an image of a man they believe may have information which could assist their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 583 of 19 August.