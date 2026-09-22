US Air Force F-16 crashes at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany as pilot ejects

A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet has crashed at or near Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany, triggering a major emergency response.

Spangdahlem Air Base confirmed the F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, crashed at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 22 September.

The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft and was receiving medical treatment following the crash.

Emergency crews were deployed to the scene, while images circulating following the incident showed a large plume of smoke rising into the sky.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and is under investigation, according to information released by the air base.

German regional authorities separately reported that one person had been injured during the incident.

Reports indicated the crash occurred on the grounds of the US air base near its golf course, although further details about the precise crash site were still emerging.

German Air Traffic Control identified the aircraft involved as an F-16, while broadcaster SWR reported that the crash happened shortly after the aircraft had taken part in a training exercise.

A significant emergency operation involving firefighters and police continued through Tuesday afternoon.

Spangdahlem Air Base, in western Germany, supports US Air Force and NATO operations and is home to an F-16 fighter squadron.

Further information is expected as the investigation into the crash continues.