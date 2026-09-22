Four people killed in devastating house fire in Bootle

Four people have died following a house Fire in Bootle, Merseyside.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that four people lost their lives in the blaze.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the fire remain limited, with further information expected to be released by the emergency services.

The identities and ages of those who died have not yet been confirmed publicly.

It is also not yet known what caused the fire or whether anyone else was injured.

Emergency services remain involved in the incident and further updates are expected as enquiries continue.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.