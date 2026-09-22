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DRUGS RAID Two arrested after police raid property in Wiltshire village

Two arrested after police raid property in Wiltshire village

Two people have been arrested after police executed a drugs warrant at a property in Leigh, between Cricklade and Minety.

Wiltshire Police said Oliver Ghazala, 34, of Malmesbury Road, has since been charged with a number of drug-related offences.

Ghazala has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, being concerned in the production of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 22 September.

A woman in her 30s was also arrested during the police operation.

She was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of criminal property and has since been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

 

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