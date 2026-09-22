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FAILED TO STOP Teen driver hit 151mph on M65 with two children among four passengers

Teen driver hit 151mph on M65 with two children among four passengers

A 19-year-old driver who reached speeds of 151mph on the M65 while carrying four passengers, including two children, has been sentenced after admitting a string of driving offences.

Talib Khan, from Haslingden, was spotted by Lancashire Police officers driving a black BMW 320 at high speed on the eastbound carriageway at around 8.45pm.

Officers first saw the BMW travelling past junctions three and four before Khan continued along the motorway at speeds exceeding 100mph.

During the pursuit, Khan repeatedly manoeuvred through traffic on two-lane sections of the motorway in what police described as “incredibly dangerous” driving.

Road policing officers eventually deployed a stinger near junction eight, puncturing the BMW’s tyres.

Despite the tyres being deflated, Khan continued along the motorway at more than 100mph.

One of the tyres eventually came completely away from the vehicle, leaving the BMW travelling on a bare wheel rim before it was eventually brought to a stop.

When officers reached the vehicle, they discovered four passengers inside, two of whom were children.

Khan gave a no-comment interview following his arrest.

He was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Khan pleaded guilty to the offences and appeared at Burnley Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 20 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years and ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

 

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