A34 remains closed southbound near Newbury after police-led incident causes major delays

Motorists are facing significant delays on the A34 near Newbury after a police-led incident forced the road to close.

The A34 was initially shut in both directions between the A343 and A4 shortly before 9.40am, with emergency services called to the scene.

The northbound carriageway has since reopened, but the southbound A34 remains closed, with National Highways reporting delays and congestion on the approach.

Further information indicates the southbound closure is between the A339 at Donnington and the A343 at Wash Water, following an incident near Enborne Row.

Thames Valley Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are reported to be at the scene, with traffic management in place.

At around 10.40am, delays of approximately 15 minutes and two miles of congestion were being reported on the approach to the closure. Earlier, delays had reached around 30 minutes with three miles of congestion.

Drivers caught in the disruption have also reported lengthy waits, with some traffic brought to a complete standstill.

Motorists travelling southbound are being diverted from the A34 at the A339 Donnington Link Interchange, through central Newbury and onto the B4640 before rejoining the A34 at Tot Hill Interchange.

The nature of the police-led incident has not yet been confirmed.

Drivers are advised to allow additional time, consider alternative routes and avoid the area where possible.