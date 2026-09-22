A large police presence has been reported around Fort Blockhouse in Gosport as attention focuses on a small boat carrying migrants across the English Channel towards Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The activity comes after reports that a vessel carrying a significant number of people has been travelling across the Channel while being accompanied by a French coastguard vessel.

Portsmouth councillor George Madgwick said on Tuesday afternoon that information available to him suggested the boat was heading towards Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, although its final destination had not been officially confirmed.

He said: “It’s been escorted by the French since the early hours.”

Reports earlier on Tuesday said RNLI lifeboats had been launched as part of the developing operation.

The police presence at Fort Blockhouse, on the Gosport waterfront, has prompted speculation that the site could be connected with arrangements for the vessel’s arrival.

However, there has so far been no official confirmation that Fort Blockhouse is the intended landing or processing location, and the reason for the reported police deployment has not yet been confirmed.

UKNIP is monitoring the developing situation.