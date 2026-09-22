Police Stand Down Gosport Operation After Migrant Boat Diverted to Dover

Police have begun standing down a major operation in Gosport after a small boat intercepted in the English Channel was taken to Dover instead of Hampshire.

Hundreds of people gathered near Haslar Marina on Tuesday evening amid reports that those aboard the vessel could be brought ashore locally.

Haslar Road was blocked as police vans and around 20 officers were deployed near the marina. A planned Gosport Borough Council meeting was also postponed.

Tensions increased as a crowd, which included masked protesters, confronted a police line. Some protesters were reported to have shouted abuse at officers, while children were also seen among those gathered.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers had been deployed to Gosport and Portsmouth as a precaution after receiving reports of a small boat crossing the Channel.

The force said its operation was intended to support partner agencies during any emergency at sea, facilitate peaceful protest and protect the public.

Police later confirmed that the boat and those aboard had left the force area.

Officers were expected to remain in Gosport and Portsmouth while crowds dispersed and to maintain public safety.

Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage said Border Force had intercepted the vessel and was taking those aboard to Dover by sea.

She said she had repeatedly urged the Home Office not to use Portsmouth Harbour or Gosport to disembark people rescued or intercepted in the Channel.

Earlier, the Home Office had indicated that a local landing was becoming increasingly likely, but said those arriving would not remain in Hampshire and would be transferred to established processing facilities in Kent.

HM Coastguard said rescue vessels and a Coastguard aircraft had been dispatched after receiving a report of a small boat south of the central south coast.

The operation came after Gosport Borough Council warned the Government that the town’s limited road access and peninsula location made it unsuitable for use as a small-boat arrival point.