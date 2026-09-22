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DJ SEX CHARGES Tim Westwood charged with two further sexual offences as total number of charges rises to 17

Tim Westwood charged with two further sexual offences as total number of charges rises to 17

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with two further sexual offences, bringing the total number of charges he faces to 17 involving nine women.

The Metropolitan Police said Westwood, 68, of Westminster, has been charged with one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault as part of an ongoing investigation.

The indecent assault charge relates to an allegation involving a teenage girl, aged between 16 and 17, in Hammersmith and Fulham in 1991.

The sexual assault charge relates to an allegation involving an 18-year-old woman in Wandsworth in May 2004.

The latest charges are in addition to 15 charges brought against Westwood in October 2025 involving seven women.

Those comprise four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Following the additional charges, Westwood now faces a total of 17 charges involving nine women.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “The women who have made reports have placed their trust in us, and we remain committed to providing them with all available support.

“Independent support is also available through Rape Crisis via its 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.”

Westwood is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court at a future date in connection with the two latest charges.

A trial concerning the original 15 charges is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 25 January 2027.

Proceedings against Westwood are active. The charges are allegations and the case has not been determined by a court.

 

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