Police stand down Portsmouth and Gosport operation after migrant boat leaves Hampshire area

Police have begun standing down an operation in Portsmouth and Gosport after a small boat reported in the English Channel moved out of the Hampshire policing area.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary deployed officers to both locations on Tuesday afternoon as a precaution amid reports that the vessel could be heading towards the Hampshire coast.

The force said the deployment was intended to support partner agencies in the event of an emergency at sea, facilitate any peaceful protest and maintain public safety.

Officers remained in contact with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Security Command throughout the day.

In an evening update, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the vessel had moved away from its area.

Police said: “The boat and those on board are no longer in our force area.

“We know a small number of people have been following proceedings today and have come out to Gosport and Portsmouth.

“As we start to stand down the police operation, please be assured that officers will remain in those areas this evening while people leave the area and to maintain public safety.”

The force thanked residents for their patience and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the operation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones had called for Border Force to collect those aboard the vessel in the Channel and transfer them to Dover rather than Hampshire.

The operation followed an earlier Channel crossing on 6 September, when a small boat was brought ashore in Portsmouth.

Police officers will remain in Portsmouth and Gosport on Tuesday evening while those who gathered in the areas disperse.