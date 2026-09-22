Lifeboats and Coastguard aircraft deployed to small boat in Channel as rescue operation continues

A major maritime response has been launched in the English Channel after reports of a small boat south of the UK’s central south coast.

Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat was tasked earlier on Tuesday by HM Coastguard to assist with the incident and has since returned to station.

HM Coastguard said rescue vessels were deployed, supported by a Coastguard aircraft, to assist those aboard the small boat and safely transfer them to UK Border Force.

The operation was continuing into Tuesday evening, with Hastings Lifeboat also reported to have been tasked and passing Seaford Bay at around 8.30pm.

The maritime response comes after a small boat was monitored in the Channel throughout Tuesday amid earlier concerns that it could be heading towards Hampshire.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary subsequently announced it was standing down its operation in Portsmouth and Gosport after confirming the boat and those aboard were no longer within its force area.

Separately, footage shared on social media on Tuesday evening reportedly showed numerous blue lights on vessels in waters around the Solent, between Gosport, Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight. The circumstances shown in that footage have not been independently confirmed.

RNLI lifeboats respond to people in danger at sea when tasked by HM Coastguard. Their role during such incidents is to preserve life and assist those requiring help, regardless of their nationality or immigration status.